Issac Wilson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after OSU win
Isaac Wilson, a freshman quarterback for Utah Football, was named Newcomer of the Week by the Big 12 Conference following his standout performance in the Utes' road win over Oklahoma State. This honor marks the first-ever Big 12 weekly award for the Utah program. Wilson made his second consecutive start, completing 17 of 29 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, demonstrating poise despite being informed of his start just minutes before kickoff.
Notably, Wilson became the first Utah true freshman quarterback to defeat an AP-ranked team and only the fourth true freshman in the program's history to make multiple starts. His performance placed him third in the Big 12, and first among freshmen, in ESPN's QBR for the week, with a rating of 86.2. He connected on six passes for 15 or more yards, including a crucial 45-yard touchdown to tight end Brant Kuithe that sealed the victory.
Wilson also showcased his mobility, rushing for 48 yards, including two fourth-down conversions and a career-long run down the sideline. His strong performance on third downs, where he went 4-for-7 for 43 yards, was critical in extending drives.
Wilson's early success is notable, as he ranks second among Big 12 freshmen in passing efficiency for the season. Utah returns home to face Arizona on September 28, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.