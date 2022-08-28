Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd impresses in NFL preseason debut

Making his first NFL preseason appearance after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp, former Ute and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had a strong initial performance against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite only playing in the first half, Lloyd tied for fourth most tackles on the team against the Dolphins.

"[He] came out of the game perfectly fine, came out strong and healthy. We wanted to get him the first quarter at least, I think he played almost the first half, twenty-five or six snaps. He did well...Looked good, played fast. That was good to see," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.

Playing for a majority of the first half, Lloyd finished with five total tackles, three of which were solo. Just as he demonstrated in his days at Utah, Lloyd played with a lot of physicality, athleticism and a high level of field awareness.

After appearing in his first NFL preseason game, Lloyd will now make his official NFL debut against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 11.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes