Ja'Quinden Jackson named recipient of TJAL Memorial Scholarship

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports.

Ja'Quinden Jackson named recipient of TJAL Memorial Scholarship

Ja'Quinden Jackson has been named the recipient for the Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship for the 2022 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After tragically losing two teammates last year, the University of Utah Football Program created a scholarship fund in their honor that is annually awarded to a current member of the team. As for the 2022 season, quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, who was a close friend of both Jordan and Lowe, was named the recipient. 

"I appreciate y'all for letting me represent the guys this year," Jackson said. "You all know how close we were and you know how much they mean to me...I love y'all, lets keep this ball rolling."

A close friend to both Jordan and Lowe, Jackson has continuously shared what they meant to him since their passing, and even dedicated the Pac-12 Championship in honor of his late teammates.

Jackson becomes the second recipient of the scholarship award after Aaron Lowe who passed away in September of 2021.

