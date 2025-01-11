Kyle Whittingham and staff hit recruiting trail visiting Gatorade Player of the Year
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck and offensive line coach Jim Harding, recently visited Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year Jax Tanner, an impressive 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho.
Tanner, who's part of the 2026 recruiting class, has drawn national attention, earning offers from 18 schools and a high three-star ranking as the 30th best offensive lineman in the country.
Tanner expressed his gratitude on social media, posting on X, “Thank you @UtahCoachWhitt, @coachjharding, @Coach_Beck7 for coming to see me today, great to see you!!” The visit from Utah's staff underscores Tanner’s growing profile as one of the most promising young linemen in the region.
A dominant force on the field, Tanner ended his junior season with 115 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks, helping Rocky Mountain High School reach the Idaho Class 6A semifinals. The Grizzlies' offense thrived, averaging 11.3 yards per pass. A two-sport athlete, Tanner also excels in track and field, recording sophomore bests of 41-11 in the shot put and 106-11.5 in the discus.
Tanner’s accolades include being a 2023 All-State selection and the top-ranked recruit in Idaho for the Class of 2026 by Prep RedZone. He is poised to become the only four-year starter in Rocky Mountain High School history. Off the field, Tanner maintains a 3.58 GPA and has earned recognition as the Meridian Police Department’s Citizen of the Month. He is also involved in his school’s UNCOMMON program, which emphasizes community service and leadership. His volunteer efforts include working at elementary school events, participating in community clean-ups, and engaging in weekly service initiatives with his church.
Tanner’s coach described him as "one of the most versatile offensive linemen I have coached against," emphasizing his strength, athleticism, and physicality. Tanner has the potential to become a major contributor at the collegiate level, and Utah hopes to secure him as a foundational piece for their 2026 recruiting class, which has yet to see its first commitment.