Kyle Whittingham and Utah put together top five Big 12 recruiting class for 2025
The University of Utah's 2025 high school and junior college signing class features a diverse group of talented athletes from across the country. This incoming group reflects the Utes' emphasis on strengthening both sides of the ball with versatile, dynamic players, many of whom have the potential to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. With a mix of four-star and three-star recruits, Utah's coaching staff has targeted key positions to build depth and maintain competitiveness in the Big 12 and beyond.
Linebackers: Building Defensive Power
Headlining the class are two four-star linebackers, Christian Thatcher and Cyrus Polu, both of whom measure 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. Thatcher, out of Arbor View High in Las Vegas, Nevada, brings athleticism and a nose for the ball, while Polu, from Desert Hills High in St. George, Utah, is known for his physicality and football IQ. Their size and skill sets suggest they could develop into game-changing defenders under Utah's tutelage, continuing the program's tradition of producing elite linebackers.
Secondary: Versatility and Athleticism
Utah has bolstered its secondary with versatile athletes like JJ Buchanan, a 6-foot-4 safety and wide receiver from Coronado High in Nevada, and Nathan Tilmon, a 6-foot-3 safety from Mansfield Timberview High in Texas. Buchanan's height and ability to play both offense and defense make him a valuable asset, while Tilmon’s size and tackling ability add depth to the safety position. The cornerback group is equally impressive, featuring Deon Mays (6-1, 175 pounds), Jason Stokes Jr. (6-1, 175 pounds), and Shelton Fuller (6-0, 185 pounds). This trio brings speed and coverage skills, crucial for competing against high-powered offenses.
Defensive Line: Strength in the Trenches
The defensive line recruits include Karson Kaufusi (6-4, 252 pounds), Malili Asiata (6-5, 330 pounds), and Semi Taulanga (5-11, 300 pounds). Kaufusi, a local talent from Skyline High in Salt Lake City, Utah, combines size and agility, while Asiata and Taulanga bring brute strength and the ability to clog running lanes. Pupualii Sepulona, a 6-2, 260-pound defensive end from St. Louis High in Hawaii, rounds out a group poised to fortify the Utes’ pass rush and run defense.
Offense: A Focus on Playmakers
The offensive side features two promising quarterbacks, Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin, both of whom are 6-foot-1 and boast strong arms and mobility. Becker hails from Sierra Canyon High in California, while Ficklin comes from Muskogee High in Oklahoma. At running back, Daniel Bray (5-9, 165 pounds) offers quickness and elusiveness, complementing the team's offensive scheme.
Drew Clemens, a 6-foot-4 tight end from Oak Park High in Missouri, adds size and athleticism to the receiving corps, while Soren Shinofield (6-6, 275 pounds) and Nick Hallock (6-5, 250 pounds) strengthen the offensive line. Their addition ensures Utah’s quarterbacks and running backs will have solid protection and support.
Special Teams and More
The Utes also addressed their special teams by signing Dillon Curtis, a 6-foot-2 kicker from Murray High in Utah, whose leg strength and accuracy make him a reliable option for field goals and kickoffs.
This 2025 signing class underscores Utah’s commitment to recruiting well-rounded athletes who fit the program’s physical and competitive ethos. With players from as far as Hawaii and Texas, the Utes have demonstrated their ability to attract top talent nationwide, ensuring the team remains a contender for years to come.