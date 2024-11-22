Kyle Whittingham going with 'quality over quantity' approach in NIL shopping
The University of Utah football program is preparing for a significant offseason transformation, with head coach Kyle Whittingham projecting a roster overhaul that could bring in 40 to 45 new players. This change will stem from a mix of high school recruits, junior college transfers, and transfer portal pickups. Whittingham has emphasized the importance of being active in the transfer portal, describing it as a “heavy shopping season.” He said on his ESPN 700 coaches show that it’s “more important you get the right guy than hurry up and make a quicker decision and maybe not come away with the right guy.”
Currently, Utah is engaging in internal discussions with players about their future roles and financial agreements. Some players have committed to staying, while others are exploring their options in the rapidly evolving college football landscape. With players now employing agents and programs operating with general managers, college football is mirroring the professional model more closely than ever.
Adding to the financial stakes is the anticipated revenue sharing set for next season. According to initial figures, each Big 12 school will have $20 million available to share with athletes, with a majority allocated to football.
The next few weeks are crucial for the Utes. They face key games against No. 22 Iowa State and UCF to secure bowl eligibility and build hype for future classes. Shortly after, the transfer portal opens on December 9, and the program will finalize its 2025 recruiting class. Additionally, Whittingham is prioritizing the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, the first such hire since 2019. He has stressed the importance of finding someone with a simplified, adaptable scheme to accommodate the accelerated player turnover in modern college football.
Utah's 2025 recruiting class currently includes 17 commits, according to 247Sports. Led by four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher, the group ranks No. 52 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12. Beyond recruiting, the Utes are preparing for significant roster turnover, with over 25 players departing due to eligibility expiration, injuries, or other opportunities. Running back Jaylon Glover is among the first to announce his intention to enter the portal.
This offseason marks a period of intense change for Utah, reflective of the broader shifts reshaping college football. Whittingham will need to stay ahead of the curve to stay competitive. “We can’t be deterred by a hefty price tag if it’s the most important position by far, hands down, no questions asked. I’ve said that many times. And so you can’t compromise and try to get a bargain and get by with something that you don’t think is elite,” Whittingham said.