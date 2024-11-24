Kyle Whittingham's 'Last Dance' can't be scripted this bad at Utah
Kyle Whittingham’s tenure as head coach of the Utah Utes has been nothing short of legendary, but this season has tested him like no other. With injuries mounting and hopes for a magical year dimmed, Whittingham faces tough decisions as the end of his coaching career approaches. While the timeline for his eventual handoff to coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley remains unclear, one thing is certain: Whittingham refuses to end his era on a sour note.
Utah's senior night against Iowa State encapsulated the resilience of a team determined to fight until the final whistle. The electric atmosphere was fueled by the Utes’ mission to spoil the Cyclones' hopes of securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Though riddled with injuries, Utah aimed to end its season on a high note, showcasing the same grit and determination that have defined Whittingham-led teams.
The game began as a tight contest, with the Cyclones holding a narrow lead. Utah’s defense provided a spark when Lander Barton intercepted Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown, giving the Utes their first lead. Cole Becker added a 47-yard field goal, keeping Utah within striking distance at halftime, trailing 17-13.
Disaster struck in the third quarter when freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson exited the game after a fumble that Iowa State recovered. Despite injuries plaguing the season, the Utes leaned on their “next man up” mentality. Backup quarterback Luke Bottari stepped in and engineered a 40-yard rushing drive, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown run to give Utah a late lead.
The Utes’ defense continued to deliver, with David Washington recovering a blocked punt and cutting Iowa State’s lead to three after a successful two-point conversion. However, the Cyclones responded with a clutch touchdown drive, retaking the lead at 31-28 with just over a minute remaining.
Utah’s final drive fell short when Cole Becker missed a 54-yard field goal attempt, ending the Utes’ chance to force overtime. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Whittingham’s squad left everything on the field. The game underscored the Utes’ resilience and defensive tenacity, traits that have defined Whittingham’s illustrious career.
If the Utes had forced overtime, the landscape of the 12-team playoff and Big 12 standings might have been drastically altered. While the season didn’t meet Utah’s lofty expectations, it further solidified Whittingham’s legacy of perseverance and grit.