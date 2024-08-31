Kyle Whittingham provides injury update for two Utah defenders following opener
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham provided injury updates on cornerback Kenan Johnson and defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi following the 12th-ranked Utes’ dominant 49-0 victory over Southern Utah.
Both players left the game with injuries, with Whittingham expressing doubt about their availability moving forward. “It doesn’t look good,” Whittingham said, adding that both Johnson and Vimahi are scheduled to undergo scans over the weekend to assess the extent of their injuries. While the results of these scans will provide a clearer picture, Whittingham’s comments suggest that the Utes may be without two key contributors in the near future.
In response to Johnson’s injury, Whittingham indicated that Utah might need to make roster adjustments. One potential change involves moving Tao Johnson to cornerback, if depth becomes an issue. Although the coaching staff is reluctant to make this move, they are prepared to do so if necessary to strengthen the defensive backfield. This possible shift highlights the impact of Kenan Johnson’s absence and underscores the Utes’ need to adapt quickly to their evolving roster challenges.
Utah’s focus now shifts to a significant non-conference matchup against Baylor, a game that has added intrigue since it was scheduled before the two programs became conference foes. The Utes will need to adjust their game plan, potentially relying on less experienced players if Johnson and Vimahi are unable to play. The matchup will be a test of Utah’s depth and resilience as they navigate these early-season injuries.
Whittingham and his coaching staff will need to make quick decisions to ensure the team remains competitive, especially as they continue to navigate a challenging schedule with Playoff hopes on the line.