Kyle Whittingham says newest Utes receiver "valuable" to the offense
After an impressive victory on Saturday, No. 10 Utah Football has quickly shifted focus to their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. Utah’s offense has found a strong balance between the passing and running game, with wide receiver Dorian Singer emerging as a key contributor in recent games.
Singer, who transferred from USC after a challenging season, has been showcasing the talent many anticipated. In the past two games, his production has significantly improved. In Saturday’s game, he made several highlight-worthy plays, demonstrating his toughness and reliable hands. One particular catch, where Singer scooped the ball just inches from the turf, has drawn praise from head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Whittingham described Singer as a “complete player,” commending his resilience and ability to make difficult catches. Despite not scoring, Singer’s impact was evident. He gained 48 yards after the catch, with 25 of those coming after contact, and four of his touches resulted in first downs.
“I’ve liked everything about Dorian’s play and very valuable,” Whittingham said on Tuesday. “I think what you saw Saturday was more indicative of what we should be able to utilize him, week in and week out.”
Through four games, Singer has amassed 162 yards on 12 receptions, putting him on track to surpass his production from last season with USC. His most recent performances, including 5 catches for 66 yards against Oklahoma State, have signaled his upward trajectory. His ability to consistently move the chains has made him a valuable asset to the Utes' offense.
As Utah prepares to face Arizona, there’s an added layer of motivation for Singer, who began his collegiate career in Tucson. Whittingham acknowledged the extra energy Singer brings into this game, knowing he’ll be up against his former team. The Utah-Arizona matchup will be an exciting opportunity for Singer to continue his strong season in front of a national audience (10:15 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).