Kyle Whittingham says NIL strategy has shifted dynamic in college football
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke candidly at this week's press conference about the impact of NIL and the transfer portal on college football, particularly how it challenges a team's ability to maintain a consistent identity. Reflecting on the shift in college football dynamics, Whittingham noted, "It's much harder…where, four, five, six years, before the transfer portal, you might replace 25 guys out of 125. Now, you're replacing 45-plus."
He explained that previously, veteran players would teach newcomers how things were done within the program. With such a high turnover, however, that balance is gone, with new players making up nearly half the team each season. He emphasized that this trend isn't unique to Utah but is affecting programs across the country.
Whittingham also highlighted the increasing link between a program's success on the field and its NIL resources, pointing out that Oregon—ranked highly both in the country and in NIL funding—embodies this new trend. He predicted that, over time, team rankings and NIL budgets would begin to mirror one another, with top-funded programs leading the standings. "I said this a couple years ago, that things were going to start mirroring, the top 25 and the NIL budgets," he said. This correlation between NIL funding and success has already begun to take shape, influencing recruiting, team composition, and performance outcomes.
When asked if these changes had shifted his coaching philosophy, Whittingham confirmed that he and his staff have had to adapt. Unlike the past, when players would develop within the program over several years, today’s roster features a mix of transfers and grad students who may only play for a season or two.
This has led to a shift in strategy focused on quickly amassing talent and hoping that the roster quickly gels. "It is a different approach, a different strategy than when you had guys marinate in your program for four, five, six years," he observed. Yet, he clarified he wasn't "making excuses or complaining" and recognized that all programs are facing the same landscape.
As Utah prepares for a major game against No. 9 BYU in the Holy War at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Whittingham’s comments underscore the adaptability required in the NIL era, where culture and identity must be cultivated amidst a constantly shifting roster.