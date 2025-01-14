Kyle Whittingham says NIL was 'overriding' factor for two key transfers
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham made his first public comments regarding the high-profile departures of defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa and defensive back Cameron Calhoun, confirming that NIL played a significant role in their decisions. "The overriding factor in their decisions was NIL," Whittingham stated, addressing widespread speculation surrounding the transfers.
Tanuvasa was a key contributor for the Utes’ defense with 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and four sacks during the 2024 season, transferred just 40 miles south to BYU. His move sparked intense debate among Utah fans, with many questioning the motives behind his decision. Tanuvasa’s father, Shawn, took to social media to defend his son, asserting that the transfer was based on faith and personal values rather than financial gain. “Utah offered enough NIL to keep Nu,” Shawn posted, emphasizing spiritual guidance as the primary factor. Despite these clarifications, the move remains contentious, especially with Tanuvasa set to face his former team as a member of BYU’s roster this year.
BYU acted quickly to secure Tanuvasa’s commitment, beating out interest from powerhouse programs like USC and Michigan. His transfer strengthen the Cougars’ defense, which will undoubtedly benefit from his experience and production.
Calhoun’s transfer to Alabama, however, highlights the increasing influence of NIL on college football. Reports indicate that Calhoun was offered nearly double his NIL payout, prompting his move to Tuscaloosa less than 24 hours later. A standout in Utah’s secondary, Calhoun recorded 21 tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception in 2024. His departure leaves a significant hole in the Utes’ defense, as his ability to disrupt passing offenses was critical to their success.
Since entering the transfer portal, Calhoun has drawn interest from numerous top programs, including BYU, Houston, Miami, and Wisconsin. A former four-star recruit with three years of eligibility remaining, his talent and marketability make him one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market.