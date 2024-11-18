Kyle Whittingham says Utah extending search for next offensive coordinator
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed that the program has already compiled a list of candidates to fill the offensive coordinator role permanently. This comes in the wake of Andy Ludwig’s resignation earlier in the season, which led to Mike Bajakian stepping into the role on an interim basis. The search for a new offensive coordinator is a critical decision for Whittingham and his staff, particularly as the Utes face a challenging season.
Whittingham emphasized that defensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley is deeply involved in the process of evaluating potential candidates. Scalley’s close collaboration with Whittingham highlights his growing influence within the program and suggests that the next offensive coordinator will be someone who aligns with both Whittingham’s vision and Scalley’s input. Scalley’s role in shaping this decision underscores his future as a key leader for the Utes, adding a layer of stability and continuity during a turbulent time for the team.
The Utes (4-6) are currently mired in a six-game losing streak, a rare occurrence for a program that has consistently been a powerhouse in recent years. With just two games remaining in the season, Utah is on the brink of its first losing season since 2013. The struggles on the field have amplified the urgency to find a new offensive coordinator who can reinvigorate the team’s performance and address lingering issues on that side of the ball.
Adding emotional weight to the situation, Utah will honor a large group of seniors—about 25 players—during Senior Night on Saturday. These seniors have been integral to the program's success in recent years, and their contributions will be celebrated despite the challenges of the current season. The upcoming ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the legacy these players leave behind and the need to rebuild for the future.
Whittingham’s leadership and strategic decisions during this pivotal period will play a crucial role in shaping the program’s trajectory moving forward. Even with his impending retirement coming with no timeline, he'll be involved in with Utes athletics at an official capacity for five years after he calls it quits.
Utah faces No. 22 Iowa State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).