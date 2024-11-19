Kyle Whittingham wasn't aware of future rule changes to fine players
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was caught off guard during Monday’s press conference when asked about the potential for college football coaches to fine players, a policy that may take effect in 2025. The seasoned coach admitted he was unaware such a rule was in consideration.
"I did not know that," Whittingham told reporters, before confirming with his staff to ensure he hadn't missed a critical update. "If that's a rule, I should know what it is. I must be ignorant of the rules," he admitted. With genuine curiosity, he added, "Somebody better start educating me a little bit better. Fine players—I'll dive right into that right after this press conference. See what I can ascertain."
The concept of fining college athletes is tied to the broader changes coming to college athletics. A historic NCAA antitrust settlement, which received preliminary approval in October, will revolutionize how schools interact with players. Starting in 2025, institutions will be able to directly pay athletes under a revenue-sharing model, allocating up to 22% of their annual revenue for player compensation. This change is part of a larger shift aimed at granting athletes more rights and financial benefits while transforming college sports into a more professionalized enterprise.
For schools like Utah, these changes will have far-reaching implications. Power 4 schools with the financial resources to fully fund revenue sharing—estimated to be capped at $20.5 million in 2025-26—will have significant advantages in retaining talent and attracting transfers. Smaller programs may struggle to compete financially, potentially widening the gap between top-tier programs and others.
Meanwhile, NCAA and conference leaders continue to push for federal legislation that would unify state laws and provide clarity on these new rules. A federal bill could also address concerns about athletes becoming employees, which opens the door to additional legal challenges.
As Whittingham and his staff focus on their immediate task of keeping postseason hopes alive against No. 22 Iowa State this Saturday, the looming changes to college athletics underscore the evolving nature of the sport. Whittingham’s reaction highlights the uncertainty coaches face as they navigate an unprecedented era of player compensation and regulation.