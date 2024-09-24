Kyle Whittingham won't reveal Utah's starting QB against Arizona
Kyle Whittingham kept the quarterback situation shrouded in mystery during his weekly media session, declining to name a starter for their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. This adds intrigue as Utes fans await to see who will take the opening snap—veteran Cam Rising or true freshman Isaac Wilson.
Rising has been cleared to play following a finger injury sustained against Baylor two weeks ago. However, Whittingham withheld naming a starter, saying, “Bottom line is, whichever gives us the best option to win is going to be out there.” Rising had been sidelined after suffering the injury on September 7, and despite being close to returning last week against Oklahoma State, his throwing velocity wasn’t at full capacity, prompting Whittingham to stick with Wilson.
Rising had threw seven touchdown passes before his injury. Since then, Wilson has started the last two games, showing gradual improvement. Wilson threw for 207 yards against OSU with one touchdown and two interceptions. Ball security could be a deciding factor in determining whether Utah goes back to Rising once he’s fully fit.
Whittingham noted that the offensive playbook is now essentially the same for both quarterbacks, thanks to Wilson’s increased playing time. However, there’s a looming decision regarding Wilson’s redshirt status. As a true freshman, Wilson has already played four games this season and guided the Utes to a signature Top 25 win.
The matchup against Arizona will mark the first time the two teams face off as Big 12 opponents, with the game set to kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.