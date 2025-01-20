Logan Fano drops personal message after Utah defeats BYU on hardwood
Utah Utes football standout Logan Fano took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the Utah men’s basketball team’s thrilling 73-72 overtime victory over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night. Still fueled by the sting of a narrow 22-21 loss to BYU in the Holy War football game late last year, Fano’s message carried a personal edge. “Thank you for avenging us boys! LET’S GOOOOOOO!!” he wrote, showing his pride in the Runnin’ Utes’ ability to come out on top in the latest installment of the rivalry.
The victory provided a sense of redemption for Utah athletics, with the football program having suffered a controversial defeat to BYU in their last meeting. Following that loss, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan had called out the Big 12 officials, expressing frustration over key calls in the game. However, after Saturday’s basketball victory, Harlan’s tone was notably different. He even engaged with a BYU fan on X to set the record straight, adding to the excitement and satisfaction among Utah fans.
The Runnin’ Utes have turned a corner in Big 12 play, now riding a three-game winning streak at a critical juncture in their season. Their strong performances in recent weeks have highlighted a renewed focus and determination. However, their next challenge looms large, as they hit the road to face the No. 10 Houston Cougars, who have built a reputation for protecting their home court.
Tuesday night’s game promises to be a test of the Utes’ momentum and resilience as they aim to extend their winning streak against one of the Big 12’s best teams.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on ESPN+. Whether the Utes can maintain their current form against a top-tier opponent remains to be seen, but their thrilling win over BYU has undoubtedly injected confidence and excitement into the program.