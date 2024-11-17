Many injuries, medical concerns, and a losing streak — 'What's going on in Utah'?
The Utah Utes football program has faced an avalanche of adversity over the past two months, with injuries, departures, and internal struggles marking one of the toughest seasons in head coach Kyle Whittingham's tenure. Despite entering the season as Big 12 favorites and starting 4-0, the Utes now find themselves in freefall, having lost six straight games and staring down the possibility of their first losing season since 2013.
The challenges began early with devastating injuries to key players. Quarterback Cam Rising, the team’s leader and one of the most experienced signal-callers in college football, was sidelined in Week 2 with a hand injury. After returning, Rising suffered a severe leg injury that required surgery, ending his season and raising questions about his football future. Adding to the turmoil, star tight end Brant Kuithe, a critical piece of Utah’s offense, was lost for the season due to an incident against BYU, prematurely ending his college career and his final year of eligibility.
These injuries, compounded by others, have left the Utes scrambling for solutions. Mycah Pittman, a veteran wide receiver, exited the program after revealing the painful realities of playing through severe physical issues. Pittman admitted to requiring Toradol injections just to suit up but experienced severe side effects, including urinating blood, which forced him to step away from football. Why did this even get this far?
At quarterback, the revolving door has only added to Utah's struggles. With Rising sidelined, freshman Isaac Wilson initially took the reins but was benched after a poor performance in the Utes' loss to Houston. Brandon Rose was promoted and earned his first start in the rivalry game against BYU, but he suffered a devastating Lisfranc ligament tear that required surgery. Rose’s mother shared on social media that her son endured extreme pain and instability in his foot to stay on the field, underscoring the physical toll on Utah’s players. After Rose’s injury, Wilson reclaimed the starting role, despite battling a 102-degree fever and receiving IV fluids in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against Colorado. Why was Wilson even out on the field?
Utah's struggles extend beyond injuries. Whittingham himself has described this season as the most difficult of his career. The offense has been abysmal, averaging just 15.2 points per game over the past seven contests. The defense, long a strength of the program, surrendered its most points in a decade in a 49-24 loss to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. The resignation of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig last month was intended to spark change, but the Utes have found no consistency.
The mounting challenges have led some to question whether Whittingham is losing the locker room. Players and families have spoken out about the physical and emotional toll of the season, highlighting a program seemingly stretched to its limits. Whittingham’s legacy as the architect of Utah football remains intact, with 20 years of success that include Pac-12 championships and Rose Bowl appearances. However, if this is indeed his final season, as some have speculated, it is not the farewell many envisioned.
The Utes’ freefall from Big 12 contenders to a team fighting to avoid irrelevance raises a critical question: What is the cost of their will to win? The physical and mental toll on players has been enormous, and the program’s inability to adapt to adversity has magnified the challenges. For a program accustomed to winning, the current state of disarray is both unfamiliar and unsettling.
As Utah limps toward the end of the season, the program faces a pivotal moment. Whether Whittingham stays or steps away, significant changes are necessary to restore stability and competitiveness. The Utes must address their injury crisis, reassess their offensive identity, and find ways to protect their players while maintaining the high standards that have defined the program for two decades. If Whittingham's incredible tenure ends here, his final season will serve as a cautionary tale about the unforgiving nature of college football and the thin line between triumph and turmoil.