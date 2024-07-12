Mark Harlan says Utah is "All-in" on future revenue sharing with players
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan recently made a significant announcement regarding the university's stance on revenue sharing with its student-athletes.
In an interview with the Deseret News, Harlan emphasized that the Utes are fully committed to distributing the full amount of revenue, estimated to be between $20 and $22 million per athletic year. This decision aligns with a broader movement within collegiate athletics to ensure fair compensation for student-athletes, a topic that has gained considerable traction in recent years.
Harlan’s commitment to reaching this figure underscores the Utes' determination to remain competitive, not only within the Big 12 Conference but across all Division I athletics. He acknowledged the challenges inherent in meeting such a substantial financial target, given the varying revenue streams of different schools. Nonetheless, Harlan expressed confidence in the support system surrounding Utah athletics, citing the strong backing from fans, donors, and corporate partners as pivotal in achieving this goal.
“We are all-in on wherever the settlement falls,” Harlan stated. He elaborated on the university's proactive approach, highlighting that preparations have been ongoing despite the finalization of specific details.
This forward-thinking strategy reflects a commitment to maintaining the high standards and competitiveness of Utah’s athletic programs. The Deseret News reported that Utah concluded the 2023 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.8 million, indicating a solid financial foundation to support this ambitious revenue-sharing initiative.
An intriguing aspect of Harlan's pledge is the commitment to sustaining all of Utah's 20 varsity sports. This is notable in the context of potential financial constraints that might force other programs to reduce the number of sports they support. Division I schools are mandated to sponsor a minimum of 16 sports, but Harlan was adamant that no cuts to funding would be made, even amidst the new financial obligations. This stance may raise Title IX considerations regarding the equitable distribution of resources among male and female athletes.
The backdrop to these developments is the NCAA's recent settlement agreement related to revenue sharing and back damages, stemming from the House v. NCAA case. This legal resolution marks a significant milestone in the ongoing debate over compensating student-athletes. The anticipated next step in this process is the filing of a “long-form settlement agreement” in federal court, which would move the settlement closer to final approval.
Harlan’s declaration of being “all-in” on revenue sharing represents a pivotal moment for Utah athletics. It reflects a broader shift towards recognizing and compensating the contributions of student-athletes, while also highlighting the financial and operational challenges that lie ahead. As the Utes prepare to navigate this new landscape, their proactive approach and robust support system will be crucial in sustaining their athletic excellence.