Micah Bernard and Utes rushing attack becomes vital with Cam Rising's status unknown
Utah’s game against Baylor showcased the Utes' reliance on a ground-and-pound strategy, especially when quarterback Cam Rising exited with a finger injury. The defense dominated, holding Baylor to just 12 points and 223 total yards, setting the stage for a run-heavy offensive approach. This defensive prowess allowed Utah’s offense to focus on controlling the game clock and minimizing mistakes. The strategy was clear: run the ball repeatedly and secure the win.
On Utah’s crucial second drive of the fourth quarter, the Utes leaned entirely on their run game, executing 11 consecutive runs that consumed over seven minutes of the game clock. There were no play-action passes or trick plays, just relentless ground attacks orchestrated by offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.
Micah Bernard thrived in this approach, carrying the ball six times for 60 yards on the drive, including a pivotal 30-yard run on third-and-3 that positioned the Utes within field goal range. Bernard’s performance highlighted his potential as Utah’s primary back, a role he’s been eager to embrace after missing most of the previous season due to an off-the-field injury.
Despite preseason concerns about his durability, Bernard proved his readiness to handle a heavy workload, finishing the game with 118 yards on 19 carries and a receiving touchdown. His impressive performance helped him make a strong case for becoming the team’s RB1. Head coach Kyle Whittingham praised Bernard’s efforts but emphasized that the run game still has room for improvement. The Utes have not yet met Whittingham’s goal of averaging 230 rushing yards per game, with 185 yards against Southern Utah and 170 against Baylor.
While Bernard was the standout, Utah’s running back rotation remains a committee approach. Mike Mitchell contributed modestly despite dealing with an ankle injury, while Jaylon Glover didn’t see any carries, a decision Whittingham described as part of the game plan. Moving forward, Bernard is expected to get plenty of touches, starting with the next game against Utah State. Whether through Bernard or a mix of backs, the Utes aim to refine their run game and establish a more dominant ground attack as the season progresses.