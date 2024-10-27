Micah Bernard has cryptic response on why Utes have fallen apart
Utah running back Micah Bernard expressed deep frustration following the Utes' tough 17-14 loss to Houston, a game marking their fourth straight defeat in a challenging month. When asked why the team has struggled recently, Bernard refrained from sharing specifics. "Can't answer that. I'm not gonna answer that," he said. "I know what it is, but I'm not gonna answer that." His reserved response hinted at an awareness of underlying issues within the team but also displayed his unwillingness to publicly discuss them.
Bernard emphasized resilience and the need to look forward, focusing on how the team could shift momentum and salvage their season. "Can only go one way," he said. "You can only go one way. We've lost what is this... Four now-- straight. Where do we go now? We keep going to try to get a win." His message underscored the team’s commitment to pressing forward and finding solutions amid adversity. "We've got to figure something out, and we have to put, like I've been saying, a 'W' in the win column. That's the only way we can go."
As the Utes enter a bye week, Bernard's remarks reflect a team at a crossroads, needing to regroup before their upcoming rivalry game against No. 11 BYU in the Holy War. The week off provides a crucial opportunity for Utah to address weaknesses, refocus, and prepare for one of the season’s most anticipated matchups. For Bernard and his teammates, the focus will be on reigniting their drive—not just for football, but for winning. As he put it, "Nobody's gonna fall off. Nobody's gonna quit on the team. Like, we love football. We've just gotta love winning more."