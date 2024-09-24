Micah Bernard named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week following OSU win
Senior running back Micah Bernard made Utah Football history this week, becoming the Utes’ first-ever Big 12 award winner after being named Offensive Player of the Week.
Bernard's standout performance came in Utah’s road win over Oklahoma State, where he set career-highs with 25 carries and 182 rushing yards. His rushing yardage was the most by any Big 12 player over the weekend and the second-highest in the league all season. Bernard averaged an impressive 7.3 yards per carry, leading all players with at least 10 attempts.
This marked Bernard’s third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, a feat last accomplished by a Utah player in 2020 by Ty Jordan. His 182 yards were the most by a Ute since 2019, with 119 of those coming in the second half. Bernard’s explosive running included five different carries of 10-plus yards, highlighted by a 62-yard run that set up a crucial field goal in the second half.
Currently, Bernard ranks second in the Big 12 with 6.91 yards per carry and third with 114 rushing yards per game. His consistent performance has been key to Utah’s success this season. The Utes will look to continue their momentum as they return to Rice-Eccles Stadium to host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 28, with a late kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.