Micah Bernard says "Everybody is down" on Utah following Arizona loss
Utah running back Micah Bernard openly acknowledges that he reads all the tweets and social media commentary about the Utes, especially when the team faces criticism. Following Utah's recent bye week, Bernard spoke candidly about the impact of public perception.
"Everybody is down on us for losing that one game," Bernard said on Monday. He likened the situation to another college sport, where it’s not uncommon for teams to lose games but still remain competitive. “As you can see, it’s just like college basketball… Everybody can lose.”
Bernard's reaction to the criticism serves as a source of motivation for both him and the rest of the Utah football team as they work to regain their position as a top Big 12 contender. Rather than shying away from the negativity, he embraces it, using it to fuel his efforts on the field. With 82 carries for 547 yards and a touchdown so far this season, Bernard has tried to let his performance do the talking. His resilience and commitment to the team are evident as he continues to make an impact.
What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of Arizona State matchup
For Utah, tuning out the external noise is becoming increasingly difficult, especially as they enter the final stretch of the season. However, Bernard and his teammates are focused on regrouping after a much-needed bye week.
The upcoming Friday night matchup against Arizona State, airing at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, presents a key opportunity for the 16th-ranked Utes to show that they can bounce back and prove their critics wrong. Bernard's determination and the team's collective focus will be crucial as they push forward.