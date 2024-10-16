Micah Bernard turns another corner in football journey at Utah
Micah Bernard’s 2024 football season with the Utah Utes has been a breakout performance, solidifying him as a leader both on and off the field. Through six games, Bernard has set a career-high with 676 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to carry the team through difficult times. Recently named an offensive team captain, Bernard’s leadership has become crucial with the Utes struggling early in the season and dealing with the loss of starting quarterback Cam Rising.
The shift to freshman Isaac Wilson at quarterback signals a heavy reliance on the run game for the Utes, and Bernard will be at the center of it. His performance against Arizona State with 129 yards and a touchdown is a testament to his consistency and determination to help Utah get back on track. Despite back-to-back losses and an underperforming passing game, Bernard has taken on a leadership role, calling for a player’s only meeting to refocus the team.
Bernard’s approach is rooted in a team-first mentality. "I'm just trying to go out there and play for everybody on this team," he said after practice this week, emphasizing the importance of teamwork over individual statistics. With a renewed sense of purpose, Bernard believes the Utes can overcome the early-season adversity and address key issues like their red zone struggles. "We just got to put points on the board," Bernard stated, acknowledging that improving execution in the red zone is critical for turning the season around.
Part of Bernard’s success has been due to the strength of the offensive line, which has consistently created running lanes for him. As Bernard continues to push forward, he remains confident that the team can still salvage their season with the right mindset and execution. From nearly quitting the game of football to rekindling the love for it, the Utes back is ready for anything.