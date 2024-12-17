Mike Bajakian leaves Utah to become UMass' offensive coordinator
Mike Bajakian has officially moved on from Utah to become the new offensive coordinator at UMass. Bajakian’s wealth of experience spans both college football and the NFL, making him a key addition to the UMass program.
Bajakian most recently served as Utah’s interim offensive coordinator to end the season. He was also senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach through the first seven games of the 2023 season. Prior to his time with the Utes, he held the title of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northwestern from 2019-2023. While with Northwestern, Bajakian was instrumental in two bowl victories, including the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Notably, in 2021, he guided the Wildcats’ quarterback to a standout performance, earning MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl.
Before Northwestern, Bajakian’s coaching career took him to Boston College in 2019, where he helped establish the Eagles as one of the top rushing offenses in the country. Under his leadership, Boston College boasted the top rushing attack in the ACC and ranked third nationally in Power 5 rushing offenses.
Bajakian’s NFL tenure further bolsters his credentials. From 2015 to 2018, he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time there, he played a pivotal role in the development of quarterback Jameis Winston. In Winston’s rookie season, Tampa Bay’s offense set franchise records, finishing in the NFL's top five for total offense. Bajakian’s coaching helped Winston set team rookie records for passing yards, touchdowns, completions, and passer rating. In 2018, Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing offense, averaging 320.3 yards per game.
Isaac Wilson returns to Utah after withdrawing from transfer portal
Bajakian also contributed to the offensive successes at Tennessee, helping the Volunteers return to bowl-game relevance. Earlier stops include roles at Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and the Chicago Bears, where he developed his reputation as an innovative offensive mind.
Utah's Cameron Calhoun reportedly offered to 'nearly double' NIL before exiting
UMass will look to Bajakian to rejuvenate its offense, leaning on his proven ability to develop quarterbacks and implement effective, high-powered systems. With a resume spanning decades and featuring success at every level, Bajakian brings the experience and strategic acumen needed to elevate the Minutemen’s offense.