Mike Gundy's mismanagement was costly for Oklahoma State against Utah
In a surprising turn of events during the second half between Utah and Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy benched their starting quarterback, Alan Bowman, in favor of Garret Rangel. Bowman had a rough first half, completing just 8-of-22 passes for 89 yards and throwing an interception. Utah's defense played a key role, pressuring Bowman and holding running back Ollie Gordon to just 16 rushing yards, which forced Bowman to carry the offense. Oklahoma State struggled offensively, managing only three points in the first half.
Despite Bowman’s struggles, his benching was unexpected given his previous success this season, including leading the Cowboys to a 3-0 record and a No. 14 ranking. Gundy decided to make the switch, hoping to spark some life into Oklahoma State’s passing game. Rangel, however, fared no better, completing only 3-of-11 passes for 31 yards, prompting Gundy to turn back to Bowman late in the game.
Though initially ineffective upon his return, Bowman eventually found his rhythm, leading two late touchdown drives that brought Oklahoma State within three points. His resilience was on full display as he threw a 28-yard touchdown to Brennan Presley and a 9-yard strike to Rashod Owens, followed by successful two-point conversions. Although Utah ultimately secured the win with a critical first down run by Micah Bernard, Bowman’s late-game efforts made it a competitive finish, demonstrating his ability to bounce back under pressure.
What's curious about Gundy's botched decision is the timing. OSU wasn't in a terrible position. Both team locked into a defensive battle, but the Utes found success by controlling the clock and being able to use Isaac Wilson as a true dual-threat. As a veteran, Bowman should've been trusted to go back in an try to "iron out the wrinkles" in the second half. However, Gundy's knee-jerk ultimately cost them a shot to stay in the game.
Regardless of the outcome, OSU will have a lot to look at this week and going forward in Big 12 play. As for Utah, the will should position them within the Top 10 next week. It will also keep them in the College Football Playoff conversation in the early stretch.