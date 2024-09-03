Money Parks earns Utah's 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship
Utah Football has announced that senior wide receiver Money Parks will receive the prestigious 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship honors the legacies of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two Utah Football players who tragically passed away in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The award is given to football student-athletes who embody the inspiring qualities demonstrated by Jordan and Lowe. Parks, a dedicated and talented athlete, exemplifies these qualities on and off the field.
Parks has been a key player for the Utes over his four-year career, appearing in 40 games and making significant contributions to the team’s success. Hailing from Aledo, Texas, he was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, where he earned numerous accolades, including all-state honors twice and first-team all-district honors twice. His impressive high school career included 64 receptions for 1,155 yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, and 235 yards on 12 kick returns during his senior year.
Utah Football teases rare throwback uniforms coming this fall
After joining the University of Utah, Parks saw limited action in 2020, appearing in just one game. However, he began to establish himself in 2021, playing in 12 games and earning his first start, catch, and touchdown against USC. Parks truly came into his own in the 2022 season, playing in all 14 games, including three starts, and recording 26 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. His impact extended beyond receiving, as he also contributed to the rushing game and special teams.
In 2023, Parks solidified his role as a reliable target, starting all 13 games and making 31 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with seven rushes for 45 yards. Parks’ leadership and performance on the field earned him a spot on the Utah Football Leadership Council in 2024, highlighting his commitment and influence within the program.