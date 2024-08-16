Morgan Scalley and Utes have an unsung performer on defensive line
Morgan Scalley’s confidence in Utah’s defensive line has not only remained high but seems to have increased as the season approaches. The depth and leadership on the defensive line, particularly from players like Junior Tafuna and Keanu Tanuvasa, have given Scalley a reason to be optimistic. These veterans are expected to play a significant role in the defensive interior, contributing to Utah's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
One player that has particularly stood out is Connor O’Toole. Despite being under the radar, the senior is emerging as a dynamic pass rusher, something Utah desperately needs. Now entering his third year as a pass rusher, O’Toole has developed a variety of moves and has become more consistent in his play. His growth as a leader, both on and off the field, has also been noted by defensive ends coach Lewis Powell.
O’Toole’s impact extends beyond just his play on the field. Offensive line coach Jim Harding has praised O’Toole for challenging redshirt freshman Caleb Lomu, helping to prepare him for the tough competition ahead. The battles between O’Toole and Lomu during practice have been intense, with O’Toole pushing Lomu to improve with every rep.
The depth at defensive end for Utah this season, combined with O’Toole’s potential to take his game to the next level, is a promising sign for the team’s defensive success. If he can continue to develop and make a significant impact, it will elevate the entire defensive line and enhance Utah’s ability to control the line of scrimmage.