Morgan Scalley focused on taking Utah's defense to next level
Utah's defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is laser-focused on the team’s first game against Southern Utah, not letting any distractions divert his attention. Despite being named the head coach in waiting in his latest contract, Scalley remains firmly committed to his current role.
On the first day of fall camp, Scalley emphasized his singular focus: "I think about Southern Utah," he stated, grateful for the trust placed in him but resolute in his immediate responsibilities. His goal is to prepare the defense for a new conference and aim for a spot in the newly expanded 12-team playoff.
Scalley's approach involves ensuring his defense is well-prepared and deep in talent. The defensive line, a strong point under head coach Kyle Whittingham, features veterans like Connor O'Toole, Van Fillinger, and Logan Fano. Newcomers like Utah State transfer Paul Fitzgerald and promising freshman Kash Dillon also bolster the lineup.
For the interior line, experienced players like Keanu Tanuvasa, Junior Tafuna, and Simote Pepa anchor the defense. Scalley's concern extends to establishing depth at linebacker and safety, crucial for sustaining performance throughout the season. Cornerback coach Sharrieff Shah shares this sentiment, looking to solidify confidence in his players under game pressure.
Utah's Cam Rising appears to be stronger than ever with more talent around him
Proven linebackers Lander Barton and Karene Reid lead the pack, with coach Colton Swan highlighting Reid's extensive experience. However, Scalley aims to identify reliable backups, mentioning Sione Fotu and Trey Reynolds as candidates, but stressing the need for a defined pecking order.
Overall, Scalley's focus remains clear: prepare for Southern Utah and ensure the team’s defense is battle-ready. His commitment to immediate tasks reflects his dedication to Utah football’s culture and success. The meticulous preparation underscores the team's high ambitions for the season, with Scalley playing a pivotal role in achieving their goals.