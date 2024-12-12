New Mexico QB Devon Dampier transfers to Utah
Utah has found its new quarterback in Devon Dampier, a dual-threat playmaker from New Mexico. Following offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Salt Lake City, Dampier is set to bring his electrifying skillset to a revamped Utes offense. As a sophomore at New Mexico, Dampier was the centerpiece of a high-powered attack that ranked among the nation’s best, averaging 484.2 yards and 33.5 points per game. His dual-threat abilities generated an impressive 3,934 total yards in 2024, split between 2,768 passing and 1,166 rushing yards, alongside 19 rushing touchdowns.
Dampier’s arrival signals a shift in Utah’s offensive philosophy. Under Beck, the Utes will implement a run-pass option (RPO)-heavy scheme designed to maximize the quarterback's running ability. At New Mexico, this approach produced the fifth-best rushing offense in the nation, and Dampier excelled as a dynamic runner, forcing 51 missed tackles and showcasing elite speed and agility. His ability to make plays with his legs will provide Utah with an offensive dimension it hasn’t seen since Alex Smith’s 2004 season in Urban Meyer’s spread system.
Despite his success on the ground, Dampier’s passing remains a work in progress. His 57.9% completion rate and 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio (12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions) highlight areas for improvement. Beck’s guidance and an offseason to refine his mechanics could help Dampier address these weaknesses and adapt to the increased competition in the Power Four conferences. With 2,768 passing yards in 2024 and flashes of brilliance, including two 300-yard games, Dampier has the tools to develop into a more balanced quarterback.
Dampier is poised to step into the starting role immediately, given Utah’s current quarterback situation. Following the departures of Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose, and Luke Bottari, the Utes are left with only incoming freshmen Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin on the roster. Cam Rising’s reported departure would further clear the path for Dampier to lead the offense in 2025. While Utah may seek another quarterback through the transfer portal, Dampier’s familiarity with Beck’s system gives him a significant advantage as the Utes transition to a new offensive identity.
With Dampier’s dual-threat capabilities and Beck’s proven system, Utah’s offense has the potential to reach new heights. However, the success of this pairing will hinge on Dampier’s ability to improve as a passer and adapt to the challenges of competing at a higher level.