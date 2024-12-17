New Mexico State running back Mike Washington transfers to Utah
Utah's running back room has faced significant attrition due to the transfer portal, but head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff addressed the issue on Sunday with a key addition. Former New Mexico State running back Mike Washington announced his commitment to the Utes, marking a pivotal acquisition for the program. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Washington brings both experience and production to the team.
Washington has enjoyed a productive collegiate career spanning multiple stops. Last season at New Mexico State, he ran for 713 yards and eight touchdowns while contributing in the passing game with nine receptions for 74 yards and an additional score. His standout performances included two 100-yard rushing games — a 152-yard, two-touchdown effort against Western Kentucky and a 130-yard outing with a touchdown in the season finale against UTEP.
Before his time at New Mexico State, Washington spent three seasons at Buffalo, where he showcased his versatility and consistency. In 2023, as a sophomore, Washington started four games and finished second on the team in rushing with 362 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. He also proved capable as a receiver, recording 13 receptions for 35 yards. His highlights included a season-high 88 rushing yards against Louisiana and two touchdowns against Fordham.
Washington’s most impressive season came in 2022, when he led Buffalo with 625 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He demonstrated his explosiveness with a career-long 92-yard touchdown run against Bowling Green, the second-longest in program history. That season, he also added 23 receptions for 135 yards and a receiving touchdown, highlighting his dual-threat ability.
Utah makes final list for top transfer running back Wayshawn Parker
In his debut 2021 season, Washington saw limited action but flashed potential, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Across his four collegiate seasons, Washington has amassed 1,832 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while adding value in the passing game.
Utah's Cameron Calhoun reportedly offered to 'nearly double' NIL before exiting
Washington's addition addresses Utah’s depth concerns at running back and brings an experienced, reliable option to the offense. His size, physicality, and proven production at multiple programs make him an immediate asset to the Utes as they look to contend in the Big 12 this season.