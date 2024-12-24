New Mexico WR Ryan Davis transfers to Utah
Utah continues to strengthen its receiving corps with the addition of Ryan Davis, a talented wide receiver from New Mexico. Davis announced his commitment to the Utes, marking a significant boost to their offensive depth.
Davis was a standout performer for the Lobos last season, finishing as the team’s second-leading receiver. He totaled 54 receptions for 747 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to make plays in crucial moments. His production extended to games against Power 4 competition, with Davis recording 12 catches for 181 yards in matchups against Arizona, Auburn, and Washington State. This ability to perform against high-level opponents highlights his potential impact at Utah.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Davis is a versatile slot receiver with the capability to stretch the field and contribute at all levels of the passing game. His sure hands and reliable route-running were evident as he recorded at least one catch in each of New Mexico’s final 11 games. Davis also has a track record of academic success, earning Mountain West All-Academic and Scholar-Athlete honors.
Davis is the third player to transfer from New Mexico to Utah, joining a pipeline established by Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck and wide receivers coach Micah Simon. His familiarity with their system should ease his transition to the Utes’ offense.
Before his time at New Mexico, Davis played at UAB, where he contributed for three seasons. His experience across multiple programs adds valuable depth and leadership to Utah’s wide receiver room.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Davis brings experience, consistency, and a competitive edge to a Utah team that continues to bolster its offensive firepower heading into the upcoming season.