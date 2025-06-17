New Utah QB commit recruits 5-star prospect
Michael Johnson's recruiters hat was ready to go less than a week after he committed to the Utah football program.
Johnson, who pledged to Kyle Whittingham's squad on June 10, joined Utah's effort to land one of the top uncommitted recruits left in the 2026 cycle on Monday, with a post on social media directed at five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo.
Shortly after Ojo's official visit to Utah was reported, Johnson chimed in on social media with a repost that read "come join the family" followed by two eye emojis.
A commitment from Ojo, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2026 class, would certainly be a massive addition for the Utes and quite the protection for Johnson to potentially guide Utah's offense in the future. The 6-foot-6 Lake Ridge High School (Texas) product was also tabbed as the No. 7-ranked recruit nationally and received 50 Division-I offers during his recruitment, according to 247Sports.
Ojo posted about his offer from the Utes on June 2 before going on separate visits with Michigan and Texas. He also canceled a visit with Oklahoma that was set for June 20.
Johnson was ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 49 quarterback prospect in the 2026 class. He put together impressive junior season as the Griffins' signal caller, earning Region 3 5A Offensive Player of the Year honors while throwing for 2,700 yards and rushing for over 500 yards. A former Mississippi State commit, he reopened his recruitment after de-committing from the Bulldogs in September.