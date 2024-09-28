No. 10 Utah continues to defy the odds in Big 12
As the college football season progresses, several teams have emerged as formidable opponents, and Utah is leading the pack. With a perfect 4-0 start to the season, the Utah Utes have catapulted to a number ten ranking nationally. Two key victories over Big 12 opponents have helped solidify their position, as they dismantled Baylor and narrowly edged out Oklahoma State. These wins have allowed Utah to showcase its strength and resilience, establishing itself as a serious contender in the national championship race.
Unlike many teams that rely heavily on individual stars, Utah’s success stems from their emphasis on teamwork. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has fostered a culture of unity, focusing on the collective effort rather than individual accolades. This team-first mentality has become a hallmark of Utah football. Whittingham believes that the team's identity is rooted in their work ethic, toughness, and grit, traits that have shaped their success thus far.
“Toughness. That's where it starts for us, that's what we’re all about. Grit is probably a good word that describes us as well,” Whittingham said in an interview with Beyond the Lines. “We play a physical brand of football, we run the ball, we defend the run. I think that’s probably the common theme if you ask other coaches about us.”
That physical style of play has been particularly evident on defense. Utah’s defense ranks third in the conference in points allowed, surrendering just 13 points per game. They’ve also given up the second-fewest yards in the conference, averaging 260.8 yards allowed per game. One of the key factors behind this success has been their relentless pass rush. The Utes are tied for first in the conference with 12 sacks, a number that also ranks them sixth in the nation. Leading the charge is defensive end Van Fillinger, who tops the conference in sacks with 5.5, placing him second nationally.
On offense, Utah continues to shine with a balanced attack that leans slightly toward the running game. Running back Micah Bernard has been a standout, leading the conference in rushing yards with 456 on the season. Remarkably, Bernard has accomplished this feat with 20 fewer carries than Arizona State’s Sam Skattebo, underscoring his efficiency and the offensive line’s effectiveness.
While toughness defines this Utah squad, their unity is what sets them apart. If they continue on their current trajectory, Utah could find themselves in the College Football Playoff conversation by season’s end. The Utes face a tough test tonight against a dangerous Arizona team, but with their grit and determination, they’ll look to remain undefeated. Catch all the action on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET.