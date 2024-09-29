No. 10 Utah trailing 10-3 at Halftime vs. Arizona
At halftime, No. 10 Utah found themselves trailing 10-3 against Arizona, with freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson getting his third straight start in place of the injured Cam Rising, who is out due to a lingering hand injury. Wilson has shown flashes of promise, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 165 yards. His connection with wide receiver Dorian Singer has been the highlight of the first half for the Utes. Singer has hauled in seven of Wilson’s passes for a total of 104 yards, providing a reliable and explosive target for the young quarterback.
Despite Wilson's performance, the Utah offense has struggled to put points on the board, managing only a field goal in the first half. Running back Micah Bernard has contributed to the ground game with 10 carries for 55 yards, but Arizona’s defense has kept Utah’s offense out of the end zone.
On the other side, Arizona has been more efficient, capitalizing on their opportunities. Quarterback Noah Fifita, although limited to 76 passing yards, managed to throw a touchdown pass, giving the Wildcats the lead. Arizona’s defense has been solid, containing Utah’s usually potent offense and forcing them to settle for a field goal.
Both teams head into the second half with plenty to prove. Utah will look to lean on Wilson’s growing confidence and their balanced offensive attack to overcome the deficit, while Arizona hopes to build on their lead by keeping the pressure on Utah’s defense. The game remains within reach for both teams, with the Utes needing a stronger offensive push to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.