No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
In a highly anticipated Week 5 college football matchup, the Arizona Wildcats will take on the No. 10 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The Utes enter the game as 12.5-point favorites, riding momentum from a narrow 22-19 win over Oklahoma State in Week 4. Utah’s mobile quarterback Isaac Wilson and their powerful running game, led by Micah Bernard, are expected to dominate against an Arizona defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. The Utes are projected to surpass 200 yards on the ground, and their offensive prowess should lead to multiple touchdowns, possibly five or more, as they aim for a decisive win.
This game carries a particular sense of revenge for Utah, as Arizona not only defeated them last season, but also ran up the score with a controversial touchdown in the final seconds of the game. The Utes are a proud team, and that bitter memory will likely fuel their desire to overpower the Wildcats on their home turf.
Arizona, coming off a 31-7 loss to Kansas State in Week 3, had a bye week to recover. Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has shown potential, while wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been a standout player with NFL potential. However, Arizona’s offensive line has underperformed, which could be a significant issue against Utah’s deeper and stronger roster.
With the Utes holding a 26-20-2 advantage in the all-time series, and the over/under set at 50.5 points, fans are expecting an exciting game where Utah looks poised to bounce back and assert dominance over Arizona.
Saturday, Sept 28
No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona
Kickoff: 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN (Available on FuboTV)