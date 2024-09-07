No. 11 Utah's biggest task will be stopping Baylor's Dequan Finn: Game Preview
It seems like a lifetime ago the home-and-home football series between Baylor and Utah was announced, marking a promising clash between two rising programs in their respective conferences. In 2015, when the deal was struck, Utah was still relatively new to the Power Five landscape, finding its footing in the Pac-12 Conference after joining in 2011. Meanwhile, Baylor was riding high in the Big 12, coming off consecutive 11-win seasons and Big 12 championships. Fast forward to today, and much has changed, especially with both teams now sharing a home in the Big 12 after the collapse of the Pac-12.
Utah’s move to the Big 12 presented scheduling challenges for athletic director Mark Harlan. With Baylor and BYU both on the Utes’ non-conference schedule, adjustments were necessary to accommodate the newly formed conference alignment. The Big 12’s preference for the Utah-BYU rivalry to count as a conference game opened up a spot in Utah’s schedule, which was filled by agreeing to a two-and-one series with Utah State. Despite these changes, Utah and Baylor opted to keep their matchup as a non-conference game, resulting in an unusual situation where Utah effectively plays ten Big 12 games this season, though only nine impact the conference standings.
Reflecting on the unexpected series of events, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham remarked on the unpredictability of college football landscapes. Last year’s encounter between the two teams in Waco, Texas, was marked by sweltering field conditions reaching 133 degrees on the sidelines and lackluster offensive performances from both teams. Despite the challenges, Utah emerged victorious with a 20-13 win, thanks to a late drive led by then QB Nate Johnson and a go-ahead touchdown by Jaylon Glover following a key interception by Cole Bishop. The matchup underscored the tight margins often found in early-season games and set the stage for this year’s return game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
As both teams prepare for their next meeting, changes at quarterback bring new dynamics to the matchup. Utah welcomes back veteran quarterback Cam Rising, who transferred from Texas in 2019 and has been a pivotal leader for the Utes. Baylor counters with Dequan Finn, a transfer from Toledo who has already made an impact in his first game for the Bears. Both quarterbacks share similarities in their play styles; they’re experienced, mobile, and comfortable making plays with their legs. Rising’s return adds a significant boost to Utah’s offense, while Finn’s dual-threat capability presents a challenge for the Utes’ defense, which has struggled in the past against mobile quarterbacks in the past two years.
Utah’s defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley, acknowledged the complexities of defending against running quarterbacks, emphasizing the need for assignment-sound football and disciplined play. “Hit ‘em, hard, when they run the ball,” Scalley said during the week. “You got to have eyes on them. So if you’re going to add a guy in the box, you add a guy in the box, or you create pressure to fool the QB, there’s different things that you can do. Bottom line, it’s playing assignment-sound, disciplined football.”
Finn’s debut for Baylor in their 45-3 win over Tarleton State showcased his versatility, as he threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a 39-yard score, but also showed some inconsistency with two interceptions. Finn’s performance will be critical as Baylor adjusts to a new offensive scheme under coordinator Jake Spavital, who brings an up-tempo approach to the Bears. Spavital’s offense aims to keep defenses off balance with quick alignments and physical play, which will test Utah’s ability to keep pace.
Baylor’s offensive line remains a question mark after a mixed showing against Tarleton State, and their performance against Utah’s formidable defensive front will be crucial. Running back Richard Reese, who started strong with 78 rushing yards in the opener, will need to navigate Utah’s physical defense, known for its intensity at the line of scrimmage. Defensively, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, now calling plays himself, hopes to build on a strong start against lesser competition. Linebackers Matt Jones and Keaton Thomas anchor the defense, and their ability to pressure Rising will be key.
As Baylor seeks to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 season, they face an uphill battle against a Utah team favored by 14.5 points, according to BetMGM. The Bears’ defense must find ways to disrupt Utah’s rhythm, particularly by forcing Rising out of the pocket and challenging the Utes’ offensive line. For Utah, continued improvement in the trenches and a balanced offensive attack will be vital as they aim to defend their home turf and build on last season’s success. While Baylor’s potential is undeniable, the challenge of toppling Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium remains daunting, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup.
No. 11 Utah welcomes Baylor into Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET/TV:FOX).