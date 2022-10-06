Skip to main content
No. 11 Utah Utes unveil new helmet for UCLA matchup

Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday the Utah Utes revealed a new helmet with their uniform combo for the matchup with UCLA.

On Thursday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with No. 18 UCLA.

After yet another commanding victory the Utes find themselves at 4-1 heading into a top 25 matchup with No. 18 UCLA in Pasadena.

Similar to what they have worn in the past, the Utes will wear their road white jerseys with black pants and a black helmet. However, after several years of the oversized drum and feather helmet, Utah introduced a brand new black helmet for the 2022 season.

This new helmet appears to have shiny black finish with white and red stripes coming down the center. The drum and feather is also different with a white outline and transparent feathers compared to the normal black outline and white feathers.

The Utes will now face the Bruins on Saturday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Fox or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

