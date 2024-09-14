No. 12 Utah going with "business casual" uniforms against Utah State
The 12th-ranked Utah Utes will wear a "business casual" uniform combination on the road against Utah State, bringing a fresh and sleek look to their matchup against the Aggies. The uniform features a clean white jersey with striking red numbers outlined in black, giving it a bold yet classic appearance. The sleeves are adorned with white, black, and red stripes that add a touch of flair, perfectly complementing the vibrant red pants. This uniform design strikes a balance between traditional elements and modern style, reflecting the Utes' competitive spirit on the field.
However, the Utes will be without their star quarterback Cam Rising, who is expected to miss the game due to ongoing recovery from a finger injury. Rising’s absence opens the door for freshman Isaac Wilson to take the reins and make his first start for the Utes.
Wilson, a highly touted recruit known for his dynamic playmaking ability, will be under the spotlight as he leads the offense against an in-state rival. He's also the younger brother on Denver Broncos QB and BYU standout Zach Wilson. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, offering fans an opportunity to see Wilson's first start.
Facing Utah State, the Utes will rely on their depth and versatility, aiming to keep their momentum going despite Rising's absence. Wilson’s performance will be a key storyline, as he steps into a pivotal role earlier than expected. The Utes' focus and determination as they navigate the early challenges of the season will be key. The road game against the Aggies presents an opportunity for Wilson to showcase his skills and for the Utes to continue building their identity.