No. 12 Utah makes statement in Stillwater with 22-19 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State
The 12th-ranked Utah Utes showcased resilience and determination in their first visit to Stillwater in eight decades, defeating the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys by a narrow 22-19 margin. This victory advanced the Utes to a 4-0 record, continuing their strong start to the season despite being without their starting quarterback, Cam Rising. Rising, who suffered a hand injury two weeks ago against Baylor, left a significant void, but freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson rose to the occasion, making his second-ever start a memorable one.
Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, played with poise and confidence. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 207 yards, showing off his versatility by adding 41 yards on the ground. His performance was instrumental in Utah's victory, particularly his 45-yard touchdown connection with standout tight end Brant Kuithe, which proved to be the game-winning score with just over six minutes left in the contest. Kuithe was a force throughout the game, scoring twice—once on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and again on that critical 45-yard reception in the fourth.
The Cowboys (3-1) struggled to find offensive rhythm, juggling between quarterbacks throughout the game. Alan Bowman started the first half but was pulled after the Oklahoma State offense failed to build any momentum. Despite the changes, the Cowboys couldn’t break through a tough Utah defense, which held strong across the board. The Utes defense forced Oklahoma State into eight punts and two interceptions on their 15 offensive possessions, limiting their scoring opportunities and keeping them at bay.
For Oklahoma State, this was a rare and stinging home loss. The Cowboys entered the game with an impressive streak of seven consecutive wins over AP Top 25 opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium. However, Utah's disciplined defense and timely offensive plays broke that streak in this highly anticipated Top 15 matchup.
The Utes’ ability to secure a road win without their starting quarterback highlights their depth and determination. With Isaac Wilson showing growth and promise, Utah is proving to be a legitimate contender, making waves in their pursuit of a strong season despite the challenges they’ve faced early on.