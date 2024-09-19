No. 12 Utah opens Big 12 schedule with No. 14 Oklahoma State: Game Preview
The highly anticipated matchup between the Utah Utes and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Boone Pickens Stadium, is a pivotal moment for both programs as they kick off their Big 12 conference play. Set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff and televised on FOX, this game holds significant implications for both teams in their quest for conference dominance.
Utah enters the game ranked No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll, continuing their impressive streak of being ranked within the top 15 for the 67th time since 2005. The Utes are coming off a strong start to the season, leading the Big 12 in several key defensive categories, including third-down defense, where they have held opponents to a 22.2% conversion rate. They also rank first in first downs allowed, team passing efficiency, and sacks, averaging 3.33 per game.
Under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who is in his 20th season, the Utes have built a culture of consistent success. Whittingham is the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 and second-longest in the FBS, having posted winning records in 17 of his 19 seasons. Utah has been voted to win the Big 12 in its first year in the conference, thanks in large part to their experience, depth, and player development.
What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of Oklahoma State matchup
Oklahoma State, on the other hand, is ranked No. 14 and is coming off a strong non-conference performance. The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 128-61 through three games, including a double-overtime victory over Arkansas and a blowout win against Tulsa. However, Utah represents their toughest challenge so far, and this game could be crucial in shaping their College Football Playoff chances.
From a recruiting standpoint, both Utah and Oklahoma State have consistently been solid, often finishing with classes ranked in the 30s. The two programs excel at developing talent, and this matchup will showcase comparable recruiting powers across various position groups. Utah has a slight advantage in talent averages, with standouts like linebacker Lander Barton and offensive tackle Spencer Fano leading the way, but the Cowboys have their own stars, including linebacker Kendal Daniels and wide receiver Talyn Shettron.
One of the most intriguing individual matchups will be between Oklahoma State’s standout running back Ollie Gordon and Utah linebacker Lander Barton. Gordon, a game-changing talent, has been somewhat stifled early in the season but remains a significant threat. Barton, who will lead the Utes defense in the absence of Karene Reid, will play a key role in containing Gordon and preventing the Cowboys from establishing a strong ground game.
What Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said about Utah ahead of Top 25 matchup
Another critical battle will be Utah quarterback Cam Rising against the Oklahoma State defense, specifically Kendal Daniels, a versatile linebacker and former safety. Daniels’ ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage and from different angles will be something Rising needs to account for in order to keep the Utes' offense on track.
Oklahoma State’s defense, which employs a 3-3-5 scheme, will challenge Utah’s offensive line, particularly in the trenches. The Cowboys like to create havoc up front while keeping their secondary defenders ready for anything. Utah’s offensive line has been solid so far this season but will face its toughest test against Oklahoma State’s aggressive front seven.
As Oklahoma State looks to pull off a significant victory and bolster their CFP chances, they’ll need strong performances from players like quarterback Alan Bowman, who has passed for 967 yards through three games, and their dynamic receiving corps, including De’Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley. Meanwhile, Utah will rely on its proven stars, including Cam Rising, to execute and secure a statement win in their first Big 12 game.
Both teams have much to play for, and the atmosphere in Stillwater, where the Cowboys have been dominant in recent years, will be electric. The winner of this matchup could very well position themselves as a front-runner for the Big 12 Championship.