No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Arizona

Following a hard-fought victory against Washington State, Utah improved to 6-2 and kept their hopes of another Pac-12 Championship alive. On Monday, Utah posted the depth chart for its game against the Arizona Wildcats.

Utah Utes Depth Chart for Arizona.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

Taking everyone by surprise, it was Bryson Barnes who led the Utes to victory last week after Cameron Rising was unable to go against the Cougars.

For the night, Barnes went 17-27 for 175 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

While Barnes was impressive in his first career start, especially considering the fact that he had almost no preparation, Rising should return to the starting role this week and retake command of the offense.

"Cam is our guy, there's no doubt about that," Whittingham said during his weekly press conference. "There's no quarterback controversy, or anything like that…Bryson, the times he's been called upon, he's answered the bell."

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

For several weeks now, the Utes have been internally dealing with a situation regarding Tavion Thomas. While this has resulted in Thomas sitting on several occasions, it doesn't appear the matter has been resolved heading into Arizona.

Additionally, Micah Bernard has been pretty banged up since USC and was unable to go against Washington State despite taking a few reps.

Unless something changes, its likely that Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson will take a majority of the reps until those two can return to the field.

Y-Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dalton Kincaid

2. Logan Kendall

Despite securing 56 yards and a touchdown against Washington State, Dalton Kincaid also sustained a shoulder injury against the Cougars and left the game prematurely.

Looking ahead to Arizona, things still remain unknown in regards to Kincaid's availability but fans shouldn't be surprised if he's sidelined.

After leaving the game in a sling, Kincaid was seen wearing it over the weekend in a social media post on Instagram.

If Kincaid is unable to go, Whittingham said Thomas Yassmin and Munir McClain will fulfill the role in his place.

