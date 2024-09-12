No. 12 Utah vs. Utah State: How to watch, Game time and TV
The Utah Utes aim to improve to 3-0 as they take on the Utah State Aggies in a critical early-season matchup. With the history of dominance in their favor, Utah looks to extend its winning streak in the Battle of the Brothers. Key strategies for the Utes involve leveraging their tight ends, enhancing offensive line performance, and maintaining solid pass protection.
The tight end position has long been considered a quarterback’s best friend, and this week, it could be Utah’s biggest advantage. Utah State's cornerback Avante Dickerson has shown impressive skills, allowing only three receptions through two games. To counter this, Utah’s offense may benefit from focusing on their tight ends rather than forcing plays against Utah State’s strong cornerback play.
Utah State's defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing 15 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown over two games. The most vulnerable areas of the Aggies' defense include safeties Torren Union and Ike Larsen, and linebacker Jon Ross May, who have consistently allowed completions when targeted. Utah’s tight ends can exploit these matchups, potentially opening up the field and creating mismatches that could jump-start the passing game.
Utah’s offensive line showed improvement in the run game in week two, but head coach Kyle Whittingham expects more with Cam Rising likely out. The Utes were successful running the ball last week, which needs to rise against a Utah State team. The key for Utah’s offensive line will be maintaining their physicality and improving execution, particularly at the second and third levels.
In pass protection, Utah has been relatively solid, allowing just 13 pressures in 60 pass plays. Utah State’s pass rush has been inconsistent, generating pressure on only 17 of 63 pass plays this season. Limiting these pressures will allow Utah to maintain control and keep their offensive
No. 12 Utah heads into their 113th meeting with Utah State looking to continue their historical dominance. The Aggies only have one win in the series in the last three decades, and the Utes hope to maintain that trend in Logan. Utah will look to bring energy, physicality, and execution to secure another victory in this storied rivalry.
No. 12 Utah at Utah State
Saturday, Sept. 14
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network (Available of FuboTV)