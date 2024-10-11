No. 16 Utah vs. Arizona State: Game Day Guide
The upcoming Big 12 matchup between No. 16 Utah and Arizona State sets the stage for a crucial conference battle, with both teams entering the game with identical 4-1 records. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET from Mountain America Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN. The weather forecast predicts clear skies, with temperatures in the mid-90s at the start of the game, cooling down to the mid-80s by its conclusion.
Both Utah and Arizona State have had contrasting performances in recent games. Utah is coming off a disappointing 23-10 loss to Arizona, where they struggled in key areas such as red-zone efficiency, run defense, and tackling. Conversely, Arizona State secured a thrilling 35-31 victory over Kansas last week, showcasing their resilience with a game-winning drive in the final two minutes.
The Utes had a week off to regroup and address their shortcomings. During this time, they focused on improving their red-zone execution and physicality on defense, especially after allowing too many rushing yards and missed tackles against Arizona. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham emphasized that stopping Arizona State's potent rushing attack would be key to their success. The Utes' defense has ranked 31st nationally in rush defense but will need to be more effective than they were against Arizona if they hope to contain the Sun Devils.
A potential boost for Utah could come in the form of starting quarterback Cam Rising, who has been out since Week 2 with a finger injury. Rising's return would provide a significant lift to Utah's offense, which struggled without him in their loss to Arizona. However, his availability remains uncertain until game time, with backup Isaac Wilson prepared to step in if needed. Rising's presence would be especially critical in improving Utah’s offensive efficiency, particularly in the red zone, where they faltered in their previous game.
Utah's offense, when fully operational, can be dangerous. Rising threw for 346 yards and seven touchdowns in just two games before his injury. Additionally, running backs Micah Bernard and Mike Mitchell will look to exploit an Arizona State defense that allowed 4.6 yards per carry in their last game against Kansas. Utah's receiving corps, featuring Dorian Singer, Money Parks, and tight end Brant Kuithe, also poses a threat, particularly against an Arizona State secondary that ranks 101st nationally in pass defense success rate.
On the other side, Arizona State has been exceeding expectations this season, especially after being picked last in the Big 12 preseason media poll. Their offense has been productive, with a heavy focus on the run game, led by star running back Cam Skattebo. The veteran has rushed for 615 yards and six touchdowns this season, and quarterback Sam Leavitt adds a dual-threat dimension, with 257 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Arizona State’s offense ranks 17th nationally in rushing, a challenge Utah's defense will need to address.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham expressed concerns about the scheduling, noting the difficulty of playing on a short week while Utah comes off a bye. He emphasized the importance of keeping his team fresh, as they face a Utah team that will likely be well-prepared and rested.
This game presents a compelling matchup between Arizona State’s powerful rushing attack and Utah’s defense, which has been one of the nation’s best at stopping the run but showed vulnerability against Arizona. For Utah, containing Skattebo and forcing Arizona State to rely on the pass will be crucial. The Utes’ ability to bounce back from their loss to Arizona and implement the adjustments they’ve made during their bye week could determine the outcome of this pivotal Big 12 clash.