Oklahoma State QB Garret Rangel replaces Alan Bowman in second half vs. No. 12 Utah
Garret Rangel entered at quarterback for Oklahoma State to start the second half, replacing Alan Bowman in the top-15 showdown against No. 12 Utah. With Utah's freshman Isaac Wilson also starting in place of the injured Cam Rising, it appears both teams are navigating this high-stakes game with their backup quarterbacks at the helm.
The first half saw Utah take a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter, driven by a strong 1-yard touchdown run from star tight end Brant Kuithe. Kuithe’s score came with 7:25 left in the second quarter, capping off a well-organized drive that handed the Utes their first lead of the game. Oklahoma State initially jumped ahead with a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter, taking advantage of a slow start from Utah’s offense. However, Utah answered back early in the second quarter when their kicker drilled a 43-yard field goal to level the score at 3-3.
With Cam Rising sidelined due to a hand injury, Isaac Wilson took over the reins for Utah, making his second career start. Despite his inexperience, the freshman played a composed first half, managing the offense effectively and leaning on veterans like Kuithe to guide the Utes down the field. Though he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass yet, Wilson’s solid play under pressure has helped Utah control the game.
WATCH: Utah's Brant Kuithe 1-yard touchdown run vs. Oklahoma State
On the other side, Oklahoma State's decision to swap Bowman for Rangel signals a possible shift in their offensive strategy as they try to overcome Utah’s defense. As the second half begins, both backup quarterbacks will be central to their teams' chances in what has already been a closely contested battle. The outcome may hinge on which young signal-caller can rise to the occasion.