Oklahoma will be the CFB epicenter this weekend with Utah-OSU extremely underrated
The Sooner State will be buzzing with excitement this Saturday, with two major top 25 matchups taking place. ESPN College GameDay will be in Norman, Oklahoma, as the No. 15 Sooners prepare to take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in what many are anticipating to be a thrilling showdown. Yet, another game in the same timeframe might steal the spotlight: No. 12 Utah traveling to Stillwater to face No. 14 Oklahoma State in their Big 12 opener.
While Oklahoma's clash with Tennessee will grab national headlines, Utah versus Oklahoma State may be the more exciting contest for football purists. Both teams are highly ranked, and with experienced quarterbacks like Utah's Cam Rising and Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman at the helm, the stakes couldn’t be higher. However, the game’s most intriguing storyline revolves around Oklahoma State's star running back, Ollie Gordon.
Gordon, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner, has been somewhat underwhelming in the past two games. After a strong season opener, defenses from Arkansas and Tulsa made shutting down Gordon their primary objective, stacking the box and forcing Oklahoma State to pass the ball. Although this tactic worked to keep Gordon in check, the Cowboys still managed to win both games by adapting to an aerial attack.
But the time for Gordon's resurgence might be coming. Heading into conference play, there’s a sense that the Cowboys will look to re-establish their ground game, and Gordon will be running with purpose. Known for his ability to take over games, Gordon will likely relish the opportunity to shine against a strong Utah defense. If he can break through early, it could spell trouble for the Utes. Gordon is also entering this season with Heisman hype surrounding him, and there may be no better stage than this top-15 matchup to make his case.
For Utah, the game plan will likely involve trying to contain Gordon early. If the Utes' stout defense can stop the run and force Bowman to throw more often, they’ll increase their chances of success. Oklahoma State is not just about Gordon, though—Bowman has talented wide receivers, and if the offensive line improves for Big 12 play, the Cowboys could be dangerous. Still, this game might serve as a preview of the Big 12 championship, with both teams looking to establish their dominance early. The stage is set for a thrilling battle this Saturday, Sept. 21, with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.