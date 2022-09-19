Personal accolades don't matter to Utes Cam Rising, only winning

Ever since Utah's disappointing loss to Florida in week one, Cameron Rising has simply been a different beast. Sure, he's had a few bad passes and Utah's first quarters haven't been overly productive, but Rising has flipped a switch since the Swamp and is doing what is most important to him, winning football games.

Over the last two weeks, Rising has gone 35/53 (66%) for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in just five quarters. Additionally, against San Diego State, Rising recorded a career-high four passing touchdowns and made it look all too easy.

Following one of his best individual performances, Rising was asked about about the accomplishment and his response tells you a lot about what he prioritizes.

"Nothing. It means we won the football game and that's all I really care about," Rising said.

Rather than even entertain the question or boast about himself, which he had every right to do so, Rising made it clear whats important. Winning football games.

This is exactly the attitude and response you want from your leader. Even when he's provided an opportunity to simply respond to a media question, he remains focused on the team and leading them to victory.

Now entering Pac-12 play, it will be interesting to see another full game from Rising as the competition will be much improved from these previous two weeks. However, with that considered, Thiccboi7 will certainly rise to the occasion as winning is his primary focus.

