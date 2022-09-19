Skip to main content
Personal accolades don't matter to Utes Cam Rising, only winning

Personal accolades don't matter to Utes Cam Rising, only winning

Despite setting a career-high against the Aztecs, Cameron Rising made it clear that he only cares about winning football games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ever since Utah's disappointing loss to Florida in week one, Cameron Rising has simply been a different beast. Sure, he's had a few bad passes and Utah's first quarters haven't been overly productive, but Rising has flipped a switch since the Swamp and is doing what is most important to him, winning football games.

Over the last two weeks, Rising has gone 35/53 (66%) for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in just five quarters. Additionally, against San Diego State, Rising recorded a career-high four passing touchdowns and made it look all too easy.

Following one of his best individual performances, Rising was asked about about the accomplishment and his response tells you a lot about what he prioritizes.

"Nothing. It means we won the football game and that's all I really care about," Rising said.

Rather than even entertain the question or boast about himself, which he had every right to do so, Rising made it clear whats important. Winning football games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is exactly the attitude and response you want from your leader. Even when he's provided an opportunity to simply respond to a media question, he remains focused on the team and leading them to victory. 

Now entering Pac-12 play, it will be interesting to see another full game from Rising as the competition will be much improved from these previous two weeks. However, with that considered, Thiccboi7 will certainly rise to the occasion as winning is his primary focus.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (66) react after a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham and several Utes said following San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 12 - 18

By FanNation AllUtes
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass.
Football

Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070463
Football

Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) lines the offense up against the Utah Utes defense during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Why the matchup with San Diego State is important for the Utes

By Cole Bagley