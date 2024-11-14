Police arrest Utah fan who knocked out BYU cheer coach after Holy War
During the tense conclusion of the BYU-Utah game, chaos ensued when fans started throwing objects onto the field. Jocelyn Allan, who has leads the BYU cheer team, was struck in the head by a water bottle, causing her to collapse. The alarming moment was captured on video, spreading quickly across social media and sparking immediate outrage.
Allan shared her experience on social media, explaining that she briefly lost consciousness but was safely lowered to the ground by one of her cheerleaders. She reported that police were reviewing footage to determine the identity of the person responsible. Allan also urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing her commitment to identifying the individual who caused her injury. The incident, which took place in a particularly intense rivalry game, brought safety concerns at sports events into sharper focus.
The University of Utah Police Department quickly intervened, later confirming the arrest of 18-year-old William Gardner, who has been charged with assault. Gardner, who is not affiliated with the University of Utah, was taken into custody and later released on his own recognizance. His actions were condemned by both universities, with fans and officials calling for accountability.
The timing of the incident is particularly notable, as it came on the heels of controversial calls made during the game’s final moments, sparking additional tension between the two universities. Utah's athletic director, Mark Harlan, publicly expressed his frustration with the officiating, stating that he felt the game had been unfairly taken from Utah due to questionable decisions. His comments led to a $40,000 fine and a reprimand from the Big 12.
The combined events reflect the intense emotions that college sports can evoke. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and sportsmanship, especially in rivalry games where passions can quickly turn dangerous.