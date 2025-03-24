QB Thaddeus Thatcher becomes Utah Utes’ first class of 2027 commit
Four-star quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher of Arbor View High in Las Vegas has become the first class of 2027 commit to the Utah Utes.
A rising junior, he is the younger brother of four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher, who will join the Utes as a freshman in the fall.
Rivals has Thaddeus Thatcher ranked No. 12 among quarterbacks and 144th overall nationally. He is ranked third overall among Nevada prep players.
He threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 204 of 322 passes (63.4%), and led Arbor View High in Las Vegas to the Class 5A Division I championship game, where it lost to Bishop Gorman 69-7. Thatcher also rushed for six touchdowns.
By the time Thatcher arrives on campus, Utah will have had two seasons in new offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme. Beck was hired by coach Kyle Whittingham in early December and brought dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier with him from New Mexico.
Thatcher also received offers from Big 12 rivals Colorado and Kansas, as well as Washington State, San Jose State and Purdue, according to Rivals.