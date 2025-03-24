QB Thaddeus Thatcher becomes Utah Utes’ first class of 2027 commit

BREAKING: Class of 2027 4 ⭐️ QB Thaddeus Thatcher has committed to Utah he tells me.

Thaddeus Thatcher is a 6’2 (178 LBS) Quarterback out of Las Vegas, NV. He ranks as a rivals top 250 recruit ranking 3rd in the state of Nevada and is the 12th ranked QB in the class of 2027.… pic.twitter.com/3CckDRUINn