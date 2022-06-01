R&R BBQ to host 'Meat and Greet' event with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25

In partnership with FanNation AllUtes, R&R BBQ will host a 'Meat and Greet' event with current Utah football players, Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on Saturday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m. at their Bingham Junction location.

Located at 7171 Bingham Jct Blvd, individuals can have lunch with and meet several of Utah's star players. Priced at $35 per person, tickets include a $10 R&R gift card, photo/autograph opportunity with each player, raffle entry and more. Individuals may also take advantage of a group ticket discount which includes four tickets for $125 (normally a $140 value).

Upon arrival, Individuals will check-in and receive their gift cards which can be redeemed inside R&R.

