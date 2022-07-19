Skip to main content
Report: Big 12 and Pac-12 partnership talks end but possibility remains for Big 12 to invite individual teams

A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports.

According to reports, the Big 12 and Pac-12 will not partner as talks end.
  Author:
  Publish date:

According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, multiple sources confirmed that the Big 12 has communicated with Pac-12 officials that they are no longer interested in "exploring the partnership" for a "multitude of reasons."

"There's been at least three Zoom calls between top league officials in the Big 12 and the Pac-12 and other calls between other factions of the league -- including legal -- to discuss different options. The extent of the conversations had not been previously reported," Thamel stated.

According to the same report, after exploring a partnership that would've included pooling rights, scheduling, and the potential of a full on merger between the two conferences, the talks concluded because it was ultimately determined that the deal would not have produced enough revenue.

Despite discussions coming to an end, there remains a possibility that the Big 12 could still raid individual members of the Pac-12 as their future remains unknown. Just last week, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark explained that the conference is open to growth and continuing to build their brand.

“There is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business," Yormark said.

Meanwhile, as the Pac-12 tries to remain intact, a 'loose partnership' with the ACC is still reportedly a possible option as George Kliavkoff attempts to maintain the remaining programs. 

