REPORT: Britain Covey tears ligaments in right thumb against the Jets

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) carries the ball on a 97-yard kickoff return in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the Eagles preseason matchup against the New York Jets, former Ute Britain Covey reportedly tore ligaments in his right thumb.
  Author:
  Publish date:

According to FanNation’s Eagles Today, former Utah wide receiver and special teams returner Britain Covey has torn ligaments in his right thumb.

On one particular drive near the Eagles 15 yard line, Covey attempted to secure a fastball from quarterback Reid Sinnett but was unable to do so and reportedly tore ligaments in his right thumb.

Currently, Covey’s status has yet to be updated but this does not help his case in trying to secure a roster spot. Hopefully, Covey has already done enough to prove himself, but in the case he hasn’t, not being able to play could be detrimental.

Football

