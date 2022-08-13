REPORT: Britain Covey tears ligaments in right thumb against the Jets

According to FanNation’s Eagles Today, former Utah wide receiver and special teams returner Britain Covey has torn ligaments in his right thumb.

On one particular drive near the Eagles 15 yard line, Covey attempted to secure a fastball from quarterback Reid Sinnett but was unable to do so and reportedly tore ligaments in his right thumb.

Currently, Covey’s status has yet to be updated but this does not help his case in trying to secure a roster spot. Hopefully, Covey has already done enough to prove himself, but in the case he hasn’t, not being able to play could be detrimental.

